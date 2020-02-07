KARACHI - A student was deprived of his motorcycle, cell phone and other valuables in Karachi in broad daylight on Thursday.
The incident, which took place in the Lucky Star area, gives the lie to the law enforcement agencies’ claims of making efforts to rein in street crime.
CCTV footage shows two men on a motorcycle snatching a bike from the student as one of them slaps the youngster while the other gets off and snatches the bike from the youngster.
Later, a third man emerges with a pistol in his hand and loots mobile phone and other valuables from the student.
According to crime statistics released by Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) in the month of January, as many as 2,546 two-wheelers were stolen while 151 others snatched at gunpoint in December. Out of the total snatched and stolen bikes, 395 were recovered.
The incidence of bike theft topped the list of street crimes reported in the Karachi city last month.