KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that Sindh Ex­cise department will start proceedings un­der the Land Revenue Act against property and Professional Tax defaulters. Presiding over a meeting held in his office on Thursday he said that the dead­line for filing the said taxes 31st January has been passed.

He said that the date of filing of property tax and professional tax was also extended to facilitate tax defaulters and now after the pass­ing of the deadline for the filing of property and professional tax, it has been decided to take action against the tax defaulters. He said tax evasion shops and business units could be sealed during the proceedings and the action would be taken under the Land Revenue Act. He also advised the taxpayers to deposit their due taxes immediately to avoid any unpleasant situation. The minister also directed the officials and staff of the Excise De­partment to behave in a decent manner with the taxpayers and to guide them in the matter of tax filing properly.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Director General Excise and Taxa­tion & Narcotics Control Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers.