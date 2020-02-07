Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Millennium Universal College (TMUC) in collaboration with University of Hertfordshire United Kingdom, ACCA UK and Rawalpindi Chambers of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) hosted an invigorating symposium to discuss and debate the “Impact of Higher Education for Sustainable Growth” at TMUC last day, said a press release. The aim was to discuss and address key issues relative to the rising market needs and significantly highlighting the employers’ way forward in areas to develop and sustain the workforce for sustainable growth and role of higher education to achieve these deliverables. The symposium featured a high-level exchange of ideas among academicians and industry specialists.

TMUC has been committed to holding such symposiums consistently, establishing academia-industry sustainable partnerships, that will bring forth successful results. The ideas and insights certainly sparked a lively debate among all those in attendance. The panel discussion provided an engaging platform for academia-industry alliance where academia representatives engaged in a dialogue to guide TMUC students about supplementary personal skills in order to succeed in the global working environment. Focal points of the debate included recommendations and best practices in terms of attraction, engagement, development, and retention of the youngest generation of professionals.

The symposium was part of the national series of symposiums TMUC is conducting across all major urban cities of Pakistan.

TMUC organised successful events in Islamabad and Karachi earlier this year having themes like ‘Impact of Good Governance in Accountancy Profession’ at Islamabad and ‘The Power of Future Ready Talent’ at Karachi.

Professor Quintin McKellar CBE, Vice Chancellor, University of Hertfordshire who was especially here from the UK for the event, enlightened students how the economic landscape has changed over the years and the most important resources are now people and knowledge.

TMUC, at the symposium hosted a diversified mix of renowned panellists that included Asma Qadeer - MNA PTI and Member of Standing Committee of Education and Professional Vocational Training, Dr. Shimail Daud - Former President RCCI and CEO Mariam Memorial Hospital, Saif Arshad - Director Operations SNP Global, Assad Hameed - Market Head Business Development ACCA Pakistan along with the Founder and Chief Executive TMUC Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI.

All of them facilitated conversations that will bring about positive and sustainable change towards higher education deliverables for sustainable growth.

The panel discussion was moderated by seasoned anchorperson Rehman Azhar and proved to be immensely beneficial for the participating students from the knowledge imparted by all of the guest speakers.