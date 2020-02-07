KAMOKE (INP): A speedy truck collided with standing bus at GT Road in Kamonki killing truck driver.

Rescue sources said that fire erupted as the bus oil tank blasted after the collision while the truck driver caught fire and killed. Sources said that the accident occurred due to over speeding of truck. Later, fire of the bus was doused.

Husband strangles wife to death

SARGODHA (Online): A husband has allegedly strangled his wife to death over domestic feud in Chak No 152, Silanwali.

Ghulam Jaffar always remained embroiled in row with his wife Madiha Nazir, 20. The row took a dangerous turn when the husband started suspecting character of his wife. The exchange of words culminated in altercation which infuriated Ghulam Jaffar and he strangled his wife to death.

The accused fled the scene leaving the dead body on the spot.

Nikdar police reached the scene on information, took the body into custody and sent it to DHQ hospital for postmortem.

Police have started investigation.