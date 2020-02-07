Share:

Multiple operations were carried out by the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) police across the province last week which led to killing of nine wanted criminals, including two local commanders of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

K-P police spokesperson said that the offenders were eliminated in six encounters, executed by the police as part of a campaign in many districts.

Two commanders of TTP Bhittani Group, wanted in seven cases of terrorism, were exterminated in district Tank of K-P during an encounter with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police.

According to the spokesperson, another operation against infamous ‘Inamullah Group’, the head of the ring along with his accomplices Mursaleen and Balqiyas were also eliminated.

The proclaimed offender, Inamullah, was the most dreaded criminals of Tank and Lakki districts and involved in 39 cases of murder, kidnapping, snatching and attack on police. He was mastermind of the attack on a van in October 2019, in which 15 persons were killed.

Nayab, hailing from bannu, who was involved in 11 criminal cases of murder, attempt of murder, criminal intimidation and narcotics, was also exterminated during a cross-fire.

Rehmatullah, another proclaimed offender, was killed in Lakki, who was wanted in three cases of murder, attempt of murder and gambling.

Another proclaimed offender Saleem Khan, involved in a brutal murder case, was shot dead in an encounter while other two wanted criminals including Noor Nawaz and Asghar Badshah were arrested by the police.