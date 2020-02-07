Share:

In the wake of Syrian regime attack on Turkish troops in Idlib, Turkey’s Defense Ministry vowed to retaliate against any attack.

"All kind of attacks will to be retaliated in proportion, our observation posts [in Idlib] will continue their duties," Col. Olcay Denizer, a Defense Ministry spokesman, told a press briefing in the capital Ankara.

On Monday, Assad regime attack in Idlib, northwestern Syria, martyred seven Turkish soldiers and one civilian contractor working with the Turkish military. Thirteen individuals were injured but are in good condition, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar had said.

In retaliation for the deadly attack, Turkey struck over 50 targets and killed 76 Syrian soldiers, according to Akar.

Idlib has been a stronghold of opposition and anti-government armed groups since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011.