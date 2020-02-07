Share:

ISLAMABAD - Turkey Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will address joint sitting of parliament on coming Friday (February 14 of this month).

Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be on an official visit to Pakistan from the 13-14 of February, 2020. “The Turkish president will address joint sitting of parliament on February 14,” said National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser sharing with the MNAs, in the middle of proceedings. Erdogan for the second time will address the joint session of the Parliament of Pakistan.

The National Assembly speaker said that he would also hold consultations with all the parliamentary leaders of all the political parties on this matter.

“Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey will be on an official visit to Pakistan from the 13-14 of February, 2020,” said Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, in a tweet. The advisor told that the president would be accompanied by a delegation of Turkish businessmen.