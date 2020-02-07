Share:

Slalom Category of 4th CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup was held at the scenic Malam Jabba Ski Resort today. Ukrainian skiers dominated their opponents and clinched all medals of the same category. Vitalii Aib secured the first position whereas, Nazariy Petruk and Mykola Dichuk got the silver and bronze medals, respectively. In Ladies event of same category, Khushim Sahiba was on song again. After winning two consecutive golds in giant slalom races, she proved her class in the slalom category and won the Gold Medal. Her compatriot Umama Wali clinched the silver whereas, Elvira Zakrayeva won the bronze medal.

Besides FIS races, National Ski Championship was also played at the Malam Jabba Ski Resort. In the slalom event, winter Olympian Mohammad Karim from Pakistan Air Force clinched the gold medal whereas Mir Nawaz of Gilgit Baltistan Scouts won the silver. Third on the finish line was Liaquat Ali from Pakistan Air Force. In the giant slalom category, Mohammad Karim again outclassed his opponents and clinched the gold medal for Pakistan Air Force. Gilgit Baltistan Scouts won the silver and bronze medal as Mir Nawaz and Zahid Abbas finished the race on second and third position, respectively.

Under the patronage of Pakistan Air Force, Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan is eagerly striving for the promotion of winter sports and soft image projection of the country. Holding this event would lend a new lease of life to the tourism industry of Pakistan and open doors for the revival of international sports in the country.