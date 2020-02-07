Share:

Baltimore - An American museum has come up with a bold way to boost women’s participation in the arts: this year it will only acquire works by females. The Baltimore Museum of Art, in the state of Maryland, is best known for housing the largest public collection of Matisse works anywhere in the world. Late last year it attracted major press attention with word that in 2020 it would only purchase works by women, drawing both praise and skepticism. “I think it’s a radical and timely decision in 2020, to take the bull by the horns and do this,” the museum’s director Christopher Bedford said. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment to the US constitution, which gave women the right to vote.