Lahore - Students of Young Leaders Program of the University of Lahore on Thursday conducted a study visit to the Roman Catholic Church, Lahore

The objective of the visit, organized by Archbishop of Lahore Sebastian Francis Shaw, was to explore the roots of Christianity and the contribution of Christians in independence and development of Pakistan.

The visitors were told that Christians make up about 2% of the total population of Pakistan, the largest religious community after Muslims. It was informed that in 1877, Rev Thomas Valpy French was appointed the first Anglican Bishop of Lahore, a large diocese which included all of the Punjab, and remained so until 1887.

During this period, he also opened the Divinity College, Lahore, in 1870, the visitors were told. They were informed that the Christian community enjoys very cordial relationship with Muslims as well as other communities and has made outstanding contributions to the development of Pakistan.

The Young Leaders Program is a unique leadership development program which prepares students for possible governance and lead roles at the national and international level. The University of Lahore pioneers in the teaching of leadership and is also launching an innovative program for madaris graduates to prepare them for public service and leadership functions in Pakistani society and beyond.

Nazir Hussain, a former diplomat with extensive exposure and experience in national and international affairs, is leading the programs.