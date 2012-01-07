QUETTA - PML-N President Nawaz Sharif has said that peace could not prevail in Balochistan unless the people who were responsible for the injustices were not made accountable.

He suggested for holding a national conference of all parties on Balochistan in Islamabad, saying his party was ready to host any such conference and Balochistan leaders have agreed with him on holding the moot.

He asked the prime minister to pinpoint people creating problems and stated that dictatorship still exists in the country in one form or the other. He strongly condemned target killings and recovery of dead bodies of Baloch missing persons and demanded a halt to such incidents.

Nawaz, who arrived in Quetta Friday on a two-day visit, said this while addressing a press conference at Bugti House after talking to nationalist leaders in the provincial capital. He met Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) chief Nawabazada Talal Akbar Bugti and discussed with him issues of the province. Earlier, PML-N Balochistan leader Sardar Sanaullah Zehri, Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir and a large number of party workers waving PML-N flags accorded him a rousing welcome at the airport.

Flanked by Nawabzada Talal Akbar Bugti, Sardar Sanaullah Zehri and others, Nawaz Sharif told the media that the situation of Balochistan has badly deteriorated and if immediate steps were not taken, the consequences would be grave in future. He expressed his concern over the incidents of target killing and added “we strongly condemn such incidents whether the victim of target killing is Punjabi or Baloch, Hindu or Muslim” and this issue should be resolved at the earliest.

“This is the high time that the grievances of Baloch people should be addressed” he said and stressed the need for healing their wounds. It would be possible when president and prime minister themselves take notice of the oppressions in Balochistan, PML-chief remarked. He said that those people who are demanding their rights their legitimate rights should be given and God forbid if they did not get their rights and if they became rebels, it would be difficult to control the situation.

The PML-N leader said he visited residence of Sardar Attaullah Mengal in Karachi and suggested for summoning a national conference on Balochistan issues in Islamabad and that he also put this suggestion before the leaders of National Party Dr Malik Baloch and Mir Hasil Khan Bezinjo and president of JWP Nawabzada Talal Akbar Bugti. “They have agreed with my proposal because Balochistan issue needs immediate solution because there is no more time for lip services,” he added.

Responding to a question, Nawaz Sharif said that they were not against creation of new provinces in the country but these should be on administrative basis. He said that though PPP wanted to conduct senate elections in January but it was not possible; however, the election could be held in February.

Nawaz said if PPP holds general election, it would be better for it because people now wanted a change in the country and the change could only come after elections. “Early elections are necessary so that new leadership could come forward because incumbent government has failed to ensure security to the people,” he added. Nawaz said that they had signed Charter of Democracy with PPP but unfortunately the latter did not honour the commitments made.

Earlier, Nawaz also met with a delegation of National Party led by its President Dr Abdul Malik Baloch. Addressing the gathering after that meeting, he said that something should be done to resolve the problems of Balochistan. He added that the focus should be shifted to improving the health and education facilities in the province. Nawaz said that Balochistan package was not enough and stressed the need for more measures to remove people’s sense of deprivation.

Nawaz said that the government did not take action against the people involved in the murder of Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti, Kharotabad incident and the missing persons. He said that a case should have been filed against the murderers of Akbar Bugti by the government and asked why Gilani did not take any action to bring the murderers of Nawab Bugti to justice.

Referring the Kharotabad incident, he said that no action had been taken regarding Kharotabad incident, where five foreigners were killed by security forces. “Dr Baqir was killed perhaps he had many secrets about Kharotabad incident,” he added.