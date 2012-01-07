



MAILSI - Annual luncheon will held on Saturday (today) in Mailsi Bar in the honour of Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan and Mian Abbas Ahmad, member Pakistan Bar council under the presidentship of President and Executive Member of Bar Association Committee Muhammad Zahid Khan Khichi.

All the advocates of Mailsi Bar, notables of the city and journalists are invited in the event. Bar General Secretary Ch Khalid Mehmood will host the event, while Maher Naeem Qaisar, Syed Ziaul Hassan Qutbi, Mazhar Khan Mahni, Ch Athar Rasheed, Abdul Aziz Bhatti will welcome the guests on the luncheon which will be held at 1:30pm at Mailsi Bar Association.