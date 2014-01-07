LAHORE - PML-Q senior leader Ch Parvez Elahi said that it is not a good tradition to call Parvez Musharraf a traitor as an Army Chief cannot be a traitor. “If Parvez Musharraf is a traitor then why the PML-N ministers took oath from him,” he raised a question.

He said this while talking to media on the death anniversary of Jamaat-e-Islami former chief Qazi Hussain Ahmad at his residence here Monday. Elahi said that Pervez Musharraf held general elections twice and all of them had participated in the process. Paying rich tributes to Qazi Hussain Ahmad, Elahi said that the JI leader was a politician of great stature, world class statesman and a farsighted man. Qasi’s saying was given due importance throughout the Islamic world as he had good relationship with world and Islamic leaders, the Q leaders said.

Replying to questions, Ch Parvez Elahi said there were no signs whatsoever of local bodies elections being held and the people were being hoodwinked for the last seven or eight months. He said the PML-N parliamentarians were getting constituencies’ demarcation done according to their liking as such the learned court's verdict was right.

Elahi said that his party was not part of the resolution submitted in the Punjab Assembly against the statement of Altaf Hussain. “We had supported South Punjab province and started work for it, whereas the PML-N supported Bahawalpur province but it has done nothing in this regard,” he added.

Elahi said that the government should pay all its attention to dearness of essential and other articles, electricity, gas and other public problems. He said that the PML-N government has set aside the commitments made during the May 11 general elections. He went on to say that electricity tariff was again being raised in February according to the agreement with the IMF, whereas Shahbaz Sharif while setting up a tent under the shadow of Minar-e-Pakistan had promised to solve electricity problem in six months.

He asked whether six months have not elapsed so far adding that the govt instead of solving the problems faced by the people was trying to divert their attention to non-issues.