Rawalpindi - A Mehfil-e-Milad for women was held on Tuesday in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations under the auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC).

The prominent among participants included wife of former MNA Shakeel Awan and Naheed Manzoor, and former Resident Director (RD) RAC. In her speech, Awan said that the Muslims should follow the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) to be blessed in this world as well as in the hereafter. She said the Muslim societies could come out of degeneration if they remained true to the message of Allah that was brought by the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Naheed said that obedience of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is essence of our love for him.

She called on the audience to act upon the teachings of the beloved Prophet (PBUH) in their individual and collective life.

Those who recited Naats included Dr Ayesha, Zuhra Hyderi, Dr Afshan, Maryam Saba, Mishal Tayyab, Frhana Ali, Aleena Tariq, Farkhanda Shamim, Aqsa Sultan, Rubina, Sonia Zaib, Sehrish Malik, Fouzia Kausar, Babra Batool and Hamna Babar. The Mehfil-e-Milad ended with an overwhelming and heart-rending ‘Dua’ by Naheed Manzoor for the prosperity of the country and for the unity of the Muslim Ummah.