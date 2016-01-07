BAHAWALPUR

Rescue 1122 received 478,351 phone calls from which 19,896 calls were related to emergency and average response time remained 6.46 minutes in Bahawalpur during 2015.

As many as 5,846 road traffic accidents, 269 fire incidents, 20 ceiling and wall collapse incidents were reported in the year 2015. A cracker bomb blast in Channi Goth and 4 incidents of cylinder blasts, 543 incidents of quarrel, and 13,185 medical and other emergencies were reported.

Rescue 1122 rescued 29 persons, after a long operation, who drowned. About 5226 persons were dispatched after first aid and 14,202 persons were critically injured and shifted to hospital while during these emergencies, 564 persons died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 along with Pakistan Army established relief camps on Panjnad Headworks, Islam Headworks and Mailsi Syphon for the flood victims and shifted the persons and their belongings to safe locations.

It achieved all the targets of 2015 successfully, said Divisional Emergency Officer Malik Asif Rahim Channar while talking to the media.

He said that in the last year, 2,221 persons were provided with the basic training of countering emergency situation through basic life support and disaster management programmes. Apart from this, Rescue 1122 organised seminars in different schools and colleges for spreading awareness about dengue, he said.

He added that on the events of Muharramul Haraam, Eids and Christmas, Rescue officials provided their services.