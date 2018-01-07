Wah cantt - University of Wah held its 3rd multi-disciplinary students research conference. The University organised the conference in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan. Dr Razia Sultana, Dr Muhammad Riaz and Dr Muhammad Almas Anjum were amongst the keynote speakers.

The conference has become a regular annual feature of the university, providing a forum to young researchers from across the country to present and share their research work. Young researchers from all over the country presented their researches in multiple sessions. Large number of students from the University of Wah attended the conference.

Dr Gulfraz Ahmed was the chief guest during the inaugural session. He appreciated the University for providing the forum to the young researchers.

He welcomed the participants and presenters in the conference.