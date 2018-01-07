VEHARI - A student committed suicide by shooting himself after he was banned for three years to appear in the exam under unfair mean (UFM) case here on Saturday. The police arrested eight students protesting against the college administration and ransacking. According to details, Shahid, a student of Government Degree College Vehari was held by the examiner with unfair means while taking examination. The student under UFM case was banned for three years to take the exam.
Student ends life after 3-year exam ban
