Pakistan is nearing to be a polio-free country with only eight new cases of the disease reported and none in the province of Punjab last year, Director Health Services Punjab Dr Munir Ahemd said on Sunday. Talking to APP, Dr Munir said three cases each were reported in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and Balochistan, and one each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. He said Pakistan would soon become polio-free as hective efforts were being made to achieve the target. About the current four-day anti-polio drive, he said some 19.2 million children across the country had been administered polio drops.