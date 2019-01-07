Share:

rawalpindi - Anti Corruption Rawalpindi Circle has lodged 10 FIR’s against the official of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) for their alleged involvement in corruption and embezzlement. Anti Corruption Police Station has registered the cases against the officers of WASA on account of misuse or authority, access payment to the contractors amounting 115 Million, violation of PPRA rules in advertising process and splitting of Rs. 650 Million worth project into five groups against the rules to favour contractors.

All these violations and irregularities caused heavy loss to government exchequer in the mega project of water supply scheme UC Kotha Kalan worth Rs 650 million. Initial Technical Assessment also pointed serious flaws during the execution of the project which would be trashed out in detail during the course of investigation. A case has been registered against the culprits on charges of corruption, misuse of authority, access payment , fraud, abetting and violating tendering process / PPRA Rules under the relevant sections of Pakistan Penal Code.

The officials were identified as Ahmed Manzoor Deputy Director, Javed Akhtar Assistant Director, Tahir Bashir Deputy Director (Finance) M Naseem Assistant Director (Finance) and others.

Umer Resident Consultant, Akmal Yaseen Assistant Director (Accounts) Amir Hayyat Assistant Director (Accounts) Nadeem Bhatti Inspector (revenue) Muhammad Safdar virk and Hameed Misah (plumber).