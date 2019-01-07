Share:

Security forces recovered 14 mine workers who were kidnapped on Sunday evening from Darra Adam Khel on Monday morning.

According to security officials, the miners were abducted in the Zargon Khel area. Once the security officials were informed of the kidnapping, they sealed the mountainous region and began a search and checking operation.

The kidnappers abandoned the miners in Dongay, an area in the mountains, and fled. Hand grenades, pistols and masks were found in the area where the miners were kept overnight.

Security agencies have begun a search and strike operation to find the kidnappers and have also asked the miners for their help to identify them.