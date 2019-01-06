Share:

WAZIRABAD-As many as 152,600 children below five years of age will be administered anti-polio vaccine during the next five-day campaign starting from Jan 21 in 36 Union Councils of Wazirabad tehsil.

According to details, 352 anti-polio teams comprising a male and a female health worker each, has been formed which will reach every house in the tehsil to vaccinate the children under five years of age and collect their data as required by Health Department. Guest children will also be vaccinated. TSP M Shehzad provided relevant training to almost 700 health workers taking part in anti-polio campaign in THQ Hospital.

In case of denial from parents to get their children vaccinated, three members of Health Department will first contact the relevant parents to brief them about the benefits of the anti-polio vaccine and in case of repeated denial the police help will be sought to get access to get the deprived baby vaccinated.

PRESS CLUB NEW

OFFICE-BEARERS ELECTED

The Election Committee of Wazirabad Press Club, after consultation with each member, unanimously elected Khawaja Waqar Qamar as president of the press club, Syed Zameer Kazmi as general secretary, Nasir Mehmood Saifi as senior vice president, Ayub Ahmed Chohan as vice president, Junaid Iqbal as joint secretary, Falk Shser as finance secretary, Nadeem Mughal as information secretary and Saima Shehzadi as office secretary for 2019.

The oath taking ceremony of the newly-elected office-bearers will be held soon, said press club new president Kh Waqar Qamar.