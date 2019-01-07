Share:

MULTAN - Three teams from South Punjab will participate in the National Australian Football League (AFL) Championship, scheduled for February in the city. DSO M Jameel Kamran said that besides teams from across the country, three teams from South Punjab including Thal Kamel from DG Khan, Rohi Jahan from Multan and Cholistan Riders from Bahawalpur would participate in the championship. He said that trials of DG Khan team would be held at Shaheen Football Stadium, City Park DG Khan on Jan 8. DSO DG Khan Malik Ghulam Murtaza would supervise the trials. Director AFL and District Sports Officer M Jameel Kamran would also accompany him. The trials of remaining two teams would be held in phases. The championship would be held at Sports Complex District Sports ground next month.–APP