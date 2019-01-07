Share:

ISLAMABAD - The District Administration and Capital Police have registered 35 cases and imposed a fine of Rs202, 000 during 2018 under a special campaign launched to curb sale and use of Sheesha in the Federal Capital. The authorities also arrested 237 violators out of which 33 were owners of cafes and centres, 65 employees and 139 accused persons while 54 complaints were also registered during the year. Sources at Interior Division on Sunday said no cafe/centre is being run in connivance with concerned police stations within Islamabad where Sheesha is being illegally provided to youngsters on payment.

However, it is further mentioned that under directions of Supreme Court of Pakistan as well as policy of the government, a campaign has already been initiated by District Administration and ICT Police to curb sale and use of Sheesha in Islamabad. The sources said immediate legal action was initiated against violators and their cases were sent to court of law for award of due punishment/fine as envisaged in Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health Ordinance, 2002. The offences under above said ordinance are bailable so the violators are released after payment of fine under orders of courts of competent jurisdiction.

They have been directed to ensure that no person shall sell smoking substance to any minor who is below age of 18 years as per section 9 of above said Ordinance.

They have also been directed to ensure that no persons shall smoke or use tobacco substance in other form in any place of public work or use as per section 6 of above said Ordinance. Moreover, further directions have been issued to all ACs, SDPOs and SHOs to ensure that no persons shall sell any smoking substance or product near any school, college or educational institutions as per section 9 of the Ordinance. The law/ordinance to curb menace is available and efforts are being made to ensure its enforcement to get rid of this social evil.