LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Information & Culture Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has said that six thousand artists from all over Punjab will get health card worth Rs.0.4 million on merit.

Addressing at the inaugural ceremony of painting exhibition arranged by Rawalpindi Arts Council and Knowledge Art Academy, the minister said that government will bear medical expenses of artists and their families up to Rs.0.4 million. 76 new artists participated in the painting exhibition with more than 160 art pieces.

The Minister further stated that Voice of Punjab was going to be started in February at four stations including Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and Lahore. He said that 20 singers will be selected from each station and the final competition will be held in Lahore.

The Information Minister termed it a competition of its own kind quite different from other competitions. ”As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and under dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the government would launch revolutionary programs for the benefit of artists and general community.”, he said.

Executive Director, Naheed Manzoor said that arts council had always provided platform to young artists. “All the artists have used oil on paint as medium of instructions and showcased different subjects like landscape, figurative arts, abstract art, calligraphy and modern art.”, she said, adding that this exhibition will be opened for general public for three days.