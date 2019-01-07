Share:

GUJRANWALA - Teams of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), in result of a crackdown on land grabbers, retrieved 287-kanal state land and got registered cases against dozens of suspects.

ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed told the media that on the directions of DG Punjab Hussain Asghar, ACE launched a campaign against land grabbers in the region. He said in result of a survey it was revealed that dozens of land mafia members had illegally occupied the state land spread over 287-kanal which was the property of Municipal Corporation and Sialkot District Council.

The suspects had also constructed buildings and shops over the state land. He said after approval from the competent authority, ACE teams stared operation against the land mafia and retrieved 287-kanal commercial land in Sialkot worth millions of rupees.

He said ACE authorities also got registered cases against land mafia members including Sultan Khan, Wasif, Jan Muhammad, Mohsin Sohail, M Aalam, Masood Ahmed, Subhan Ali, M Sarwar, Sajid Naqibi, M Javed, M Riaz, M Arif, Tariq Mehmood, Zubair, Abdul Majeed, M Younus, Haji Tariq and Liaqat Ali. Further investigation was underway.

Motorcyclist crushed to death

A motorcyclist was crushed to death by a van on Sialkot Road, Gujranwala. It was reported that Hammad, a resident of Daska, was going on a motorcycle when on Sialkot Road a passenger van collided with him. Resultantly, he died on the spot.

Man shot dead over trifle

A man was gunned down over a minor issue here in Sabzi Mandi police station limits, Gujranwala.

It was reported that Bilal Butt and Amir had a quarrel and after exchange of harsh words Bilal Butt opened fire on Amir. Resultantly, Amir sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.

Mutilated body found floating in canal

A mutilated body of an unidentified man was found floating in the Lower Bari Doab Canal (LBDC). Some people going on the Rao Sikandar Iqbal Road saw a headless, armless human body floating in the LBDC. They immediately informed the police. The pieces of the dead body were fished out of water and taken into custody by the police. Further investigation was underway.

MOTORCYCLIST DIES

A motorcyclist died while a woman was injured in collision with a donkey cart here. Sufian, s/o Akbar of Nankana Sahib, was on his way home from Okara on a motorcycle with his mother Maqboolan Bibi. The bike collided with an oncoming donkey cart near Sunyarianwala. Sufian died on the spot while his mother got injured.

Police nab nine narcotics dealers

Police arrested nine narcotics dealers in a campaign. On a tip-off, the police arrested Rashid of Sahiwal with 530g of charas, Munir Ahmad of village 29-30/2L with 345g of charas, Khalid Javed of village 8/1L with 330g of charas, Sajid of Shergarh with 20 litres of liquor, Ijaz Hussain of village 16/GD with 18 litres of liquor, Shehbaz of Ratta Khana with 10 litres of liquor, Ali Ahmed of Pipli Phahar with 25 litres of liquor, and Ahmed Ali of Sobha Ram with 10 litres of liquor. The police registered cases against them.