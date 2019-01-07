Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the Kashmir government is determined to achieve the goal of economic
He expressed these views while addressing a gathering of the officials of Azad Kashmir Planning and Development after a briefing on important development projects in Azad Kashmir. Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Dr. Syed Asif Hussain briefed the president.
The President said government under the leadership of Prime Minister, Raja Farooq Haider Khan is not only resolute to put the state on the path of progress but also want to help Pakistan by achieving benchmarks in infrastructure development, tourism, health
Earlier briefing the president about important development goals, Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Dr. Syed Asif Hussain said that major chunk of our development budget is being spent on improvement, rehabilitation and construction of major roads.
These roads, he said, included inter-districts roads and those linking Kashmir with Pakistan to bring the remote areas of the state at par with the urban developed areas and to provide
After communications and roads, development of health and education sectors are among the top priorities of the government, he maintained. He said there is great potential to develop the tourism and hydropower generation in Kashmir.