Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the Kashmir government is determined to achieve the goal of economic self reliance by exploring new avenues of financial resources and completing the projects of national importance.

He expressed these views while addressing a gathering of the officials of Azad Kashmir Planning and Development after a briefing on important development projects in Azad Kashmir. Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Dr. Syed Asif Hussain briefed the president.

The President said government under the leadership of Prime Minister, Raja Farooq Haider Khan is not only resolute to put the state on the path of progress but also want to help Pakistan by achieving benchmarks in infrastructure development, tourism, health and education.

"It is matter of great pride that Kashmir is far ahead of other provinces of Pakistan in terms of literacy rate even with inadequate infrastructure and unfavourable learning environment."

"We are endeavouring our best to improve the requisite infrastructure by providing educational facilities and enhancing the quality of education," President Khan said.

Many of our doctors, engineers and IT experts are not only serving in Pakistan but in different countries of the world with honesty and dedication to bring good name to the country of their birth, he said and added that many developed countries are willing to provide help for the development of primary and elementary education, tourism and energy sectors.

Earlier briefing the president about important development goals, Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Dr. Syed Asif Hussain said that major chunk of our development budget is being spent on improvement, rehabilitation and construction of major roads.

These roads, he said, included inter-districts roads and those linking Kashmir with Pakistan to bring the remote areas of the state at par with the urban developed areas and to provide best travelling facilities to the commuters in Azad Kashmir.

After communications and roads, development of health and education sectors are among the top priorities of the government, he maintained. He said there is great potential to develop the tourism and hydropower generation in Kashmir.