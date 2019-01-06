Share:

SAMBRIAL-The Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled a bid to smuggle 1kg of heroin out of Pakistan from Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) in Sambrial on Sunday.

According to ASF sources, Rais Khan, 59, a resident of Hanghu, KPK was arrested by the ASF from Sialkot International Airport Limited during an attempt to smuggle 1kg of heroin out of Pakistan into Saudi Arabia.

Rais Khan came to SIAL to go Damam City of Saudi Arabia via Gulf Air's flight no S6151. 1kg of heroin was recovered from his luggage while scanning at ASF's security counter.

The ASF arrested him and handed him over to Anti-Narcotics Force for further investigation.

ATTACK ON JOURNALISTS

CONDEMNED

A meeting of Sambrial based journalists was held at Sambrial Press Club to condemn the attack on two journalists of Sialkot district.

The journalists showed great concern over the attack on journalists - Tariq Javed Anjum and Arshad Mehmood Ghumman. Nasir Warraich, Shehbaz Shaheen, Aqeel Cheema, Rana Shafiq Yaseen, Zafar Iqbal Khokher, Bau Zaheer Dhillow, Sheikh Shakar and other journalists participated in the meeting and demanded that the government take appropriate measures for the safety of the working journalists.