KARACHI - A cardboard warehouse gutted in Maripur Road here on Sunday.

According to details, after being informed fire tenders were immediately rushed to the fire site to extinguish the fire while extra contingent of the law enforcers also reached the site to avoid any untoward incident.

The fire brigade spokesperson informed that chemical drums were also present in the warehouse, however, the firefighters took timely action and saved them from burning. The spokesperson said that the firefighters controlled the blazes with the hectic efforts of more than two hours, adding that the warehouse was located at a railway land and some material of the warehouse was also placed outside the warehouse. The spokesperson further said that the fire broke out at the bushes and engulfed the warehouse, adding that the fire caused a loss worth thousands of rupees. Police said that the actual cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained while apparently it seems that the fire broke out accidently as no criminal act was found during initial investigations.

Meanwhile, a toy godown situated on the Rafiq Centre opposite to the Zainab Market in Saddar area was gutted. Fire brigade officials said that the fire broke out at a toy warehouse, adding that reacting on information, two fire tenders were rushed to the fire site to participate in the fire extinguish work. The spokesperson said that the fire tenders put the blazes down with the hectic efforts of at least two hours, adding that the fire caused loss of thousands of rupees, however, the actual cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained. No loss of life was reported into fire.