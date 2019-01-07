Share:

Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has convened the provincial cabinet meeting on Monday that would mull over the legislative business to be brought forward for the upcoming Sindh Assembly session.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial assembly is yet to pass any legislation from the newly elected house despite passage for more than four months after members took oath in August.

The assembly has however, sent some of the bills to the select committees of the provincial assembly due to absence of the standing committees in the house.

The opposition and government are in back door contacts over the formation of standing committees and the all-important Public Accounts Committee that oversees audit paras pointing irregularities of the provincial government by the auditor general Sindh.

The cabinet meeting that would be held at the Sindh Secretariat on Monday would be attended by all provincial ministers, advisor, special assistants and other concerned government officials.

The cabinet would also likely mull over a bill to amend the local government act in order to curtail number of local government council members assent to remove mayor and council chairpersons.

After the amendment, the elected local government councils will reportedly be able to remove the mayor and district chairperson through a simple majority.

According to the current law, the mayor and district chairperson can only be removed by a two-third majority.

The ruling party is also planning to table a no confidence motion against the mayors and chairpersons in various districts.