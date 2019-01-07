Share:

HAFIZABAD - A couple was killed while a woman sustained serious injuries after the motorbike they were travelling on was hit by a truck on Pindi Bhattian Road near Tahli Goraya village, about 20 km from here. According to a rescue source, Farooq Ahmed of Muzaffar Nau, along with his wife Saadia Bibi and sister-in-law Saba Bibi, was on the way to Pindi Bhattian. When reached near Tahli Goraya, a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction hit the motorbike. As a result, Farooq and Sadia died on the spot while Saba Bibi was injured seriously. The dead bodies and the injured were shifted to hospital while the truck driver sped away after the accident. Jalalpur Bhattian police registered a case and were investigating.

Rustlers steal cattle heads

Rustlers stole cattle heads worth Rs390,000 from two different villages during the past 24 hours. According to a police source, the rustlers entered the haveli of Muhammad Khan, a landlord of Walgan Channan, and stole cattle heads worth Rs300,000. Similarly, the cattle thieves came to shed of Muhammad Khan in Kot Mian and stole cattle heads worth Rs90,000. The police have registered separate cases and are investigating.