SYDNEY:- South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has been suspended for one Test and fined 20 percent of his match fee after his side were charged with a slow over rate in the second Test against Pakistan. Du Plessis will sit out the final match of the series starting in Johannesburg after match referee David Boon imposed the suspension having found South Africa to be one over short of their required number in the Test. It is the second time in 12 months that Du Plessis and his side have been found guilty of a slow overrate after a Test against India. The rest of the side have also been fined 10 percent of their match fee.–Agencies