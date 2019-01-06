Share:

Gadani is the victim of fundamental needs such as water, electricity etc. The academy BDA is receiving the funds and lots of crores many from ship breaking yard in every years but instead of this still the performances is 0% for solving the hardships of Gadani place. In beach side the visitors are suffering due to the lack of pure water and electricity and also there is no any strong management for the visitors to pass their time. Leader Attaullah Baloch said in his statement that the Baluchistan Development authority did not do any kind of work for the freedom and development for the citizens of Gadani. The citizens said to CM Jam Kamal in order that there must be an energetic bandage on BDA.

M. HUSSAIN,

Kech, January 1.