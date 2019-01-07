Share:

ABBOTTABAD - As many as eight persons lost their lives due to unscheduled gas loadshedding in different incidents in the village Bandi Dhonda and Lambi Dheri in Abbottabad on Sunday. Afzal Ahmed, his wife Danish and minor son Salar Khan of Lambi Dheri were suffocated to death due to gas leakage from the heater which was not switched off by them before going to bed on Saturday night. The heater went off due to low gas pressure. After restoration of gas supply, the room was filled with the gas which resulted into their death due to suffocation. Fortunately, their two daughters remained alive as they were at the house of their grandmother. The house owner, Wahid Gul, told APP that they had been contacting Afzal on his cell phone, but received no response. When he along with his in-laws entered the house after breaking the doors, the three family members were found dead, he added.

Similarly, five members of a family, including three children, were also found dead due to suffocation because of gas in the Bandi Dhondan village. According to police sources, the heater was left on by the family in their room before going to sleep, which went off due to zero gas pressure. The room was filled with gas when its supply resumed late night, causing the death of five family members, including Naveed Khan, his wife Sadat Bibi, 7-year old Moiz Ali, 6-year old Hassan Ali and 4-year old Ahad Ali. Their bodies were recovered by their neighbourers, who entered the house after breaking the main door in the morning. The bodies were shifted to hospital where the postmortem confirmed that the deaths occurred due to suffocation. The bodies were handed over to heirs for burial. Grief and sorrow prevailed in the area due to the tragedy.