ISLAMABAD - German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler Sunday appreciated the Pakistani foods and sweets items, particularly the local delicacy jalebi. In a tweet on his social media account he said: “Had this delicious sweet jalebi on a winter day. Local Pakistani food is just amazing,” he said, asking: “Should I also try jalebi dipped in milk?” Kobler said the "Doodh jalebi is one of the famous delicacies to try in the winter as people flock to sweet shops to treat themselves to hot bowls of jalebi soaked in milk."