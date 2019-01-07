Share:

Federal National Food Security and Research (NFS&R) Minister Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan has said that the government has set a cotton production target of fifteen million bales for next cotton season.

These views were expressed by the Federal Minister National Food Security and Research while addressing a seminar in Multan on Monday. Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan said that the government will take every possible measure to achieve the target set for next cotton season.

He said that to help the government in achieving the target, the cotton researchers will have to contribute in increasing the per acre cotton yield.

The Minister NFS&R said that the government is giving subsidy of one thousand rupees per bag on fertilizers to the growers keeping in view their hardships.