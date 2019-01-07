Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Shah Farman has said that the government is determined to accelerate the pace of rehabilitation of infrastructure and work on development schemes in tribal districts.

He stated this while talking to Communication and Works Minister Akbar Ayub Khan who called on him in Peshawar on Monday. Shah Farman said that efforts were being made to bring erstwhile FATA at par to the developed areas of the country.