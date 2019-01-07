Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Police nabbed as many as 10,435 beggars from different crossings, traffic signals, public parks, mosques, shrines and bus stations in anti-beggary campaigns against professional alms-seekers during 2018. Police patrolling force and traffic police at signals acted against the professional beggars operating regularly at specific places, though a good number of beggars disappeared from roads to avoid police action.

Investigators said that begging has turned into an organized business with mafia controlling key locations where they deploy their own lackeys or lease out ground to others on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. As per details provided by ICT police, among the apprehended accused, 3481 were child beggars contributing the highest ratio.

1442 beggars were grabbed from police stations of city zone while 1351 professional alms-seeker were picked up from the area of sadder zone. Similarly 2816 women and 2758 male beggars were nabbed and 244 transgender were also nabbed. Likewise 952 male and 103 female beggars were imprisoned and 51 child beggars were sent to child centres.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Islamabad, Waqar Uddin Syed, said, special teams have been constituted to ensure arrest of beggars’ handler while the legal process would be initiated to register FIRs against the professional alms-seekers. He said needy children and women were shifted to the various rehabilitation centres after verification so that they could get a chance to become responsible citizens.

“It was the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure the responsibility is fulfilled”, he said.

He claimed that in capital a marked decrease has been observed in crime ratio during last year and under the directives of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, the ICT Police would make the best efforts to further improve its performance aimed to make 2019 even better through improved policing, he concluded.