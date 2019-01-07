Share:

PESHAWAR - Deputy Inspector General of Police Ijaz Khan was elected President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Volleyball Association (KPVA) for the four-year term.

The election was held during the election meeting at Pakistan Sports Board coaching center, where representatives from all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with two observers from Directorate of KP Shah Faisal and KP Olympic Association Haji Amjad were in attendance.

The representatives from Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Swat, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan took part in the voting process. The other office-bearers elected include Khalid Waqar Chamkani (secretary general), Faqir Awan (senior vice president), Sikandar Khan, Wazir Khan, Khan Akhtar, Naseer Khan, Zahoor Khan Khalil, Shoukat Ali, Gohar Rehman, and Rahim Bibi as vice president.

Laiq Zaman (joint secretary), Munib Khan, Inayat Ullah, Faraz Khan and Azam Bacha (associate secretaries), Bakhtiar Alam (finance secretary) while the executive committee including Malik Sajid, Malik Zahir, M Iqbal, Bawar Khan, Khan Akhtar, Anwar Khan, Raza Khan, Raza Ullah, Sumaira Saloni, Ismail Shah, Mohsin Kamal and Sarah Khan.

DIG Police Ijaz Khan thanked the house for reposing confidence in him for the second consecutive years and assured the house that more efforts would be taken for the promotion of volleyball in the province.

Ijaz Khan said that the KP Volleyball Association have chalked out a plan for the longer duration in which talent hunt scheme would be introduced through holding of trials, followed by activities in each of the districts to search out new faces in the game.

“KP is considered as a hub of volleyball and that is why talent hunt schemes have been introduced at grassroots level to provide opportunities to the youth to represent the province and country at national and international levels.”

He said for providing competitive exposure to the new male and female talented players, more tournaments would be held at the clubs levels besides open invitations would be given to the players if they are not part of any clubs. He said KP Volleyball Association would also conduct referee and judges courses in collaboration with Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF).