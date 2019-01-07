Share:

FAISALABAD - The Indian kabaddi team, headed by Partab Singh, visited the residence of legendary freedom-fighter Bhagat Singh at Chak No 105-GB Bhangay, tehsil Jaranwala, on Sunday. The Indian team was accorded a rousing reception at Haveli of Bhagat Singh, where they were served with traditional dishes including makkhan (butter), maize bread and ‘saag’. The Indian received great hospitality, respect and love from the local people and termed their visit as remarkable. Speaking on the occasion, Partab Singh said that they received love and respect in Pakistan. He lauded the efforts of Pakistan government for declaring the residence of Bhagat Singh as national heritage. He also thanked the people of Faisalabad, especially Jaranwala, saying that they would remember their visit for a long time.–APP