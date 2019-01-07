Islamabad Police resolved 72 murder cases during 2018 including 21 blind cases and arrested 42 culprits involved in the crime, a police spokesman said.
As per the police spokesperson, Saddar zone had traced 22 cases and arrested 60 accused, city zone traced 17 cases and arrested 30 accused. Industrial-Area zone resolved 11 cases and arrested 21 accused. Rural zone resolved 22 cases and arrested 66 accused. The police had completed the investigation and forwarded cases to courts.
SSP Islamabad has also directed all SDPOs and SHOs to further enhance their professional capabilities for combating crimes and ensure the protection of life and property of citizens.