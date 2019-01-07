Share:

Islamabad Police resolved 72 murder cases during 2018 including 21 blind cases and arrested 42 culprits involved in the crime, a police spokesman said.

As per the police spokesperson, Saddar zone had traced 22 cases and arrested 60 accused, city zone traced 17 cases and arrested 30 accused. Industrial-Area zone resolved 11 cases and arrested 21 accused. Rural zone resolved 22 cases and arrested 66 accused. The police had completed the investigation and forwarded cases to courts.

On the directive of Inspector General, Muhammad Aamir Zulifqiar Khan, SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed assigned special task to Homicide Unit, Zonal SPs, SP (Investigation), heads of all police stations of Islamabad police to resolve murder cases and provide justice to victim’s families.

It was the responsibility of police to arrest the killers of innocent people and provide justice to the bereaved families. SSP directed to give priority to investigation of murder cases and book the culprits. Available resources and latest investigation techniques were utilized to resolve these cases.

SSP Islamabad has also directed all SDPOs and SHOs to further enhance their professional capabilities for combating crimes and ensure the protection of life and property of citizens.