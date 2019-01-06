Share:

NANKANA SAHIB-The jewellers of Nankana City observed a strike on Sunday against the misbehaviour of Nankana City police station house officer (SHO). They kept their shops closed and chanted slogans against the police. They told the media that SHO Iftikhar Ahmed Joiya had arrested two jewellers on the charge of not maintaining security arrangements outside their shops. Nankana Jewellers Association President Ch Mushtaq Ahmed said that security guards were present outside the shops of both jewellers, adding that there were also proper security arrangements outside the shops. He added: "We are unaware if government has issued new directions for the security of the shops."

Meanwhile, Nankana ASP Hasan Afzal reached the spot and assured the jewellers of solution to their issues. It convinced the protesting shopkeepers to end their protest while the police also released both shopkeepers.