LAHORE - The three-day session of the Jamaat-i-Islam’s Shoora came to an end on Sunday with with the party chief Senator Sirajul Haq stressing the need for the change of governance style to solve the problems being faced by the country and the nation.

Addressing the concluding session, he said that the government had neither done any legislation during its first five months nor had there been any judicial reforms. The PTIs claims for solving the problems of South Punjab and Karachi had also not been fulfilled and the people were still awaiting a revolution in the social services, he added.

He said the educated young men were disappointed as the government’s promise to create 10 million jobs was nowhere to be seen.

Sirajul Haq said that even the Chief Justice of Pakistan had now stated that if the governments did not do their job, someone else would do that.

He said that documentation of the economy, besides reduction in non-development spending and an honest leadership was required to put the economy on the track.

The JI chief said that the PTI had come to power on the slogan of bringing about a change but no change was visible so far. The masses had not got any relief and on the other hand, price hike and raise in taxes had added to their worries. The load shedding of gas and electricity had hit major parts of the country.

Sirajul Haq said that education was the most important factor for the progress of the country and the nation but like the previous governments, the PTI government was not giving it due importance as more than 23 million children of school age were still out of the schools.

He said that the situation in the health sector was no better although the ministers were making tall claims of big achievements.