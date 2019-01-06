Share:

California-Kendall Jenner is to reveal her ''most raw story'' to her fans and followers in the hope she can help others. Kendall Jenner is to reveal her most ''raw story'' on Sunday (06.01.19) evening.

The 23-year-old model has been praised by her mother Kris Jenner for her bravery after making the decision to speak out on a mystery issue in order to help her fans.

Kris wrote on Instagram: ''I'm so proud of my darling @KendallJenner for being so brave and vulnerable. Seeing you share your most raw story in order to make a positive impact for so many people and help foster a positive dialogue is a testament to the incredible woman you've become.

Make sure to watch Kendall's Twitter on Sunday night to find out what I'm talking about and be prepared to be moved. The 63-year-old momager's post was accompanied by a short clip featuring Kendall - who turned 23 in November - insisting she is ''very normal'' and pledging to help others.

She said: ''When I was 14, I couldn't reach as many people that I can now that I'm 22. Now I have this whole thing behind me, I can speak to so many people and be like, 'I can help you and it's OK.' ''I experience it. I'm very normal. I understand you. I can connect with you.''

While it is unclear what the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star's revelation will be, Kendall has previously spoken candidly about her struggles with anxiety, admitting she is a ''hypochondriac'' who always worries about illness.

She said: ''Since I was a kid, I've always been a hypochondriac. I've always been the worst hypochondriac. But now I have to try and be a big girl.''

The reality television star had hundreds of dollars of jewellery stolen from her home in 2017, while her older sister Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016, and all that has contributed to Kendall feeling unsafe.

She admitted: ''There's a lot that happened this past year, starting with like, Kim's robbery. Then I got robbed, and I had my stalkers. That's why I don't really like going out anymore. That's why I don't tweet, that's why I don't Instagram. That gives me anxiety, too. I swear, it's the craziest thing.''