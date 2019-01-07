Share:

PESHAWAR - They Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police on Sunday claimed to have recovered 26.168kg Ice across the province in 2018 as compared to 20.703kg in 2017.

As per annual report, the use of Ice is spreading among the young generation especially students at an alarming rate. In order to root out this menace, police has adopted two pronged strategy to effectively put an end to this evil.

On one hand, high ranking police officers are arranging different seminars and walks from time to time so as to sensitise the people especially the students of different educational institutions against this drug.

On the other, the police also recovered 26.168kg ice across the province from in and around educational institutions in different raids as well as apprehended several narcotics peddlers involved in this heinous crime.

Peshawar police showed excellent performance by recovering 20.224 kg ice followed by Mardan police and Swabi police with the recovery of 1.885kg and 0.775kg, respectively.

It may also be recalled that an encounter also took place last year between police and ice peddlers in which a notorious ice peddler was killed.