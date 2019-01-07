Share:

KARACHI - The University of Karachi has announced the admission schedule for its affiliated colleges for 2019 session.

The Registrar, KU, Professor Dr Majid Mumtaz, mentioned that interested candidates could apply for BA, BSc, and BCom first year from January 07 to 28, with normal fees and after due date the admission forms could be submitted with the late fees of Rs500 till February 18 and Rs1000 would be charged till March 11. He said that last date for submission of enrolment forms along with fee is February 18 whereas Rs800 late fee surcharge would be collected till March 12. All degree classes (Part-I) are scheduled from January 21.