ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Interior Shaheryar Afridi on Sunday said that the abettors of land mafia would be held accountable.

Talking to media during his visit to the Quaid-e-Azam University, where the district administration got several kanals of university land vacated from encroachers a day back, he said no one is above the law. He made it clear that the incumbent government does not believe in politics of revenge. He said all the things are happening smoothly under the law of land. He was of the view that nothing is important than the law and the motherland. He told the media that the government has retrieved 80 kanals out of 240 kanals of the encroached land of Quaid-e-Azam University and efforts are underway to acquire the remaining land.

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi said that educational institutions are sacred places but unfortunately land of these institutions was being illegally occupied. He lamented that the leadership of the political parties was supporting the land mafia which he said was a heart-wrenching situation. He however, assured the nation that no one would be allowed to occupy the state land in the future. He made it clear that the state land anywhere in Pakistan would be retrieved from illegal occupation. He said that all those who abetted land mafia would be held accountable. Afridi said that the university represents the entire country and termed it a mini Pakistan. He assured the media that no influential person would be allowed to influence the state acts.

It is pertinent to mention here that on Saturday, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration demolished construction outside the house of former Senate chairman Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari as it launched a joint anti-encroachment operation to retrieve land belonging to QAU. The operation was carried out on a rainy day in Kot Hathial, on the land that, according to the Survey of Pakistan and CDA report, belongs to the university. CDA enforcement teams, backed by ICT officials, police and rangers, began the operation from Bukhari’s home, demolishing servant quarters and guard rooms outside his residence. The total area, from the boundary line to Bukhari’s house was said to be 24 kanals.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqat, Director Enforcement Fahim Badshah, entire staff and officers of Enforcement Directorate, officers and revenue staff of ICT, relevant officers and officials of Land and Rehabilitation Directorate participated in the operation. While heavy contingent of police was deployed in order to tackle any unpleasant situation. During the first day of operation, three houses, nine small houses, 15 structures including walls, quarters, library, cattle rooms and guest rooms were demolished thereby recovering 80 kanals of constructed area.

It is pertinent to mention here that University Administration had requested the Chief Commissioner Islamabad and CDA for vacating university land from illegal occupants. The operation against the illegal construction continued on Sunday as well.