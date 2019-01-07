Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would inaugurate a new Diorama on ‘Ethnic Wedding Costumes of Pakistan (Women)’ depicting traditional wedding costumes from all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir on January 10. Lok Virsa is a specialized institution dealing with research, collection, documentation, preservation and dissemination of the Pakistan’s traditional culture, a senior official told APP.

“Established in the year 1974, the Institute has made notable achievements in the field of culture at home and abroad. These include establishment of the first ethnological museum in Pakistan, officially named as Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology and popularly known as Heritage Museum,” he said.

He said that the Museum depicts living cultural traditions and lifestyles of the people covering entire Pakistan including remote and far-flung areas, presented through three-dimensional creative manner.

The Museum has a covered an area of 60,000 square feet which makes it the largest Museum in Pakistan.

Besides documenting the indigenous folk heritage of Pakistan, the Museum also projects cultures of other friendly and brotherly countries that share similarities and influences with the culture of Pakistan including China, Iran, Turkey and Central Asian States through various link passages showcasing artefacts contributed by them, he added.

He said that the Museum is an important show-window on Pakistan’s living culture which is frequented by around fifty thousand visitors a month. This includes VIP delegates, dignitaries, state guests, students, researchers and general public.

The improvement of the existing displays and the creation of new dioramas is an on-going process at the Museum. In this context, Lok Virsa has created a new Diorama on ‘Ethnic Wedding Costumes of Pakistan (Women)’.

The inauguration ceremony will feature a specially produced ‘Traditional/Wedding Costumes Show’ presented by male and female models on ramp on the beautiful tunes of the popular folk musical instruments (Rabab, Santoor, Alghoza, Dandung, Saroz, Flute, etc.). Live folk musical performances by folk artists and folk musicians are also included in the program.