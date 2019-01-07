Share:

The EMSC registered the tremors at 03:11 GMT 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of the city of Zamboanga.

The EMSC said the epicenter was at the depth of 40 kilometers. There have been no immediate reports on damage or casualties.

The Philippines archipelago nation is located in the so-called Ring of Fire quake zone where a large number of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur. The Philippine Trench, located in the Pacific to the east of the islands, is a submarine trench with subducting tectonic activity.