The security forces foiled a major terror bid, recovered arms, ammunition and explosives here on Monday.

On an intelligence tip-off, the security forces launched operation in Dasht Goran, Dera Bugti.

During operation, 25 kilogram explosives, a rocket, two anti-tank mines, detonators and other material used in terrorist activities were recovered.

The security forces confiscated the recovered explosives, ammunition and other material which according to them was to be used for terrorist activities but timely action of the security personnel foiled the bid.