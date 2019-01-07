Share:

LAHORE - A 40-year-old motorcyclist was wounded critically when the string of a stray kite slit his throat near Kumahan metro station on Ferozpur Road on Sunday evening.

Rescue workers said the victim, identified as Noor Muhammad, was admitted to Lahore General Hospital with injuries on his throat and nose. The motorcyclist fell on the road as the twine of a stray kite cut his throat and nose. The man was rushed to hospital with excessive bleeding, the said. Many people defied the ban, as usual, on Sunday and continued kite-flying in several parts of the city. A police spokesman however, claimed that the city police arrested more than 45 suspects for flying kites despite the ban on the weekend. According to him, the police also registered criminal cases against the arrested suspects.